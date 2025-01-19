Travels with Charlie: Only 1 Vacancy at the Bird Motel

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Before the cold weather came, Charlie and I walked to the end of Log Boom Park Pier to check out what we call the Bird Motel. Pretty chilly out there on the water.

Cormorants roosting on the ancient pier footings…





If you look closely there’s only 1 vacancy at the Bird Motel. Seems anything that’s vertically sticking out of the water, even the sign posts, have a bird rooting on it.





Put on some warm clothes and enjoy the fresh air if you can.



