Wintergrass festival of bluegrass music February 20-23, 2025 in Bellevue

The festival is an all-ages affair with concerts on four stages, extensive music education programs for learners ages 4 to 94, dances, fine luthiery, crafts and especially, jamming everywhere.





Passport to Joy is the festival theme this year. The lineup includes a wide range of traditional, stringed instrument music from Brazilian Choro to Bluegrass; authentic Louisiana Cajun all the way to north of the border Acadian music; Hot Club, Old-Time, mashups of Mexican Son, East Indian classical, punk, and Swedish polska music. No wonder you need a passport!



All youth education programs are pay-what-you-can. It’s a reflection of the start-from-where-you-are philosophy of the JAMz programs in particular.





Don’t have an instrument? We’ve got one for you. Don’t know how to make a G chord? We’ll show you. Already pretty good at screaming instrumental breaks? We’ll put you with peers who will challenge you.





Youth Orchestra students start with their knowledge of sight-reading and classical technique and add ear-training and improvisation to their bag of tricks. This year they also work and perform with the American Patchwork Quartet, Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, and The Fretless.



Shows start on Thursday evening after 5 pm, then resume on Friday and Saturday around noon, and finish up from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.





Your ticket allows you to roam freely between stages and take in festival workshops.





Although tickets are required for these things many parts of the festival are free and open to the public.





You will not see a more extensive collection of fine musical instruments anywhere, except maybe the Musical Instrument Museum in Arizona. Wintergrass is closer.



