2025 LFP Secret Garden volunteers and garden submissions needed

Spring is coming and the LFP Secret Garden Tour Committee is hard at work.





A few more gardens are needed to make this year’s event as lively as ever.





Would you like to suggest your garden for the tour?





Do you know someone else in the Lake Forest Park area with a great garden to share?





Please send us the name and contact information for any gardens that you think might work.





Our Garden Sleuths will check them out.



Volunteers are also needed to help organize the plant market, organize the garden-oriented raffle, and spend time in a garden on the day of event, Saturday, June 14, 2024.









Please email suggestions for gardens or offers to help to



This is the 21st year of the LFP Garden Tour, a much-loved community adventure.Please email suggestions for gardens or offers to help to info@lfpgardentour.com



