2025 LFP Secret Garden volunteers and garden submissions needed

Friday, January 31, 2025

Spring is coming and the LFP Secret Garden Tour Committee is hard at work. 

A few more gardens are needed to make this year’s event as lively as ever. 

Would you like to suggest your garden for the tour? 

Do you know someone else in the Lake Forest Park area with a great garden to share? 

Please send us the name and contact information for any gardens that you think might work. 

 Our Garden Sleuths will check them out.

Volunteers are also needed to help organize the plant market, organize the garden-oriented raffle, and spend time in a garden on the day of event, Saturday, June 14, 2024. 

This is the 21st year of the LFP Garden Tour, a much-loved community adventure.

Please email suggestions for gardens or offers to help to info@lfpgardentour.com


Posted by DKH at 3:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  