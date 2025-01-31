WeatherWatcher: Winter and Snow arrival

Echo Lake Park and Interurban Trail February 4, 2019

Photo by Carl Dinse

We are about to embark on a very cold and somewhat snowy period for the next week or two. This could look like echos of February 2019 where we had cold and snow for over 2 weeks starting February 3rd.





Colder air is rushing in from the arctic over the northern Pacific Ocean and from interior British Columbia. This cold air is expected to change rain showers over to scattered snow showers overnight into Saturday morning.





A convergence zone developed north in the Everett area Friday night, currently as rain, but is expected to transition over to snow overnight. High resolution models currently do not show this convergence zone making its way into the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park area.





Generally, we're expecting scattered snow showers overnight and through the weekend. Most are expected to avoid the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas, however. There is some suggestion in the models that we might have a thunderstorm or two move through the area Saturday afternoon and evening. If a thunderstorm moves through, we could see a quick inch or two of accumulation.





As almost always, the forecast has a lot of uncertainty, but in general we're going to be cold enough through all next week for precipitation to fall mostly as snow. Currently no big steady snow makers are in the near forecast but that could change. As of now we're looking at widely scattered snow showers through the week. Accumulations are expected to be less than an inch or two through the week as well.





Temperatures this week are expected to be cold, with low temperatures in the 20's and upper teens in spots and high temperatures into the low to mid 30's. Some hints at a more significant storm are showing up towards the end of next week though and I am watching that closely. The general cold pattern by longer range forecasts is expected to last at least into the middle of the month.





For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com







