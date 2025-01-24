24 participate in NEMCo Drone Experience Project

Participant maneuvers a drove through a hoop

Photo courtesy NEMCo By Dan Singley – NEMCo Volunteer and Drone Team Lead By Dan Singley – NEMCo Volunteer and Drone Team Lead





The Drone Team Subcommittee, a component of the NEMCo Volunteer Corps, set up an inside obstacle course that was specially designed to give team members the experience of flying a drone within a confined space.





Participants flew drones at different

heights and maneuvered through hoops

of different sizes. Photo from NEMCo

The course was not without challenges. Pilots had to manipulate the drone through a series of hoops at different heights, weave around poles, and fly through boxes.





All presented unique challenges in flight control that simulated the difficulties they might encounter in the field.



Twenty-four team members were given an initial briefing on flight control and operations of the drone, a DJI Neo.





Ron Henson, the NEMCo Drone Team’s Pilot Lead, provided a demonstration of the drone, showing some of its capabilities and safety features. Team members then had their turn at flying the course. Hensen described this as an excellent learning tool and “opportunity to help pilots develop their flight control skills.”



The drone was linked to a standard controller, providing a stable and controlled flight. For many pilots this was their first time flying a drone indoors. Each one received applause from their fellow team members as they completed the last obstacle.





Participants closely watch as each person flies the course

Photo courtesy NEMCo

The DJI Neo drone that pilots maneuvered through the course incorporates a high resolution 4K camera.





With this option, NEMCo will begin training pilots for important post-disaster missions, such as indoor search operations.





Having tools like this at their disposal means that, prior to sending a rescue team into a potentially dangerous situation, NEMCo pilots can safely fly a drone into a confined space to identify hazards, gather important information about the scene, and locate injured persons.

This situational awareness will keep teams safer and aid other first responders in planning their response to major events that affect our area.



The NEMCo Drone Team welcomes all community members who have an interest in utilizing drones to help our community.











Training is offered in drone operations that include ground support, flight operations, advanced piloting skills and data processing. For more information visit the Drone page at NorthshoreEMC.com

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) Drone Team held its first Drone Experience Project at their January monthly meeting.