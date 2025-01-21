SKSR Scholarships for future educators

Sno-King School Retirees will have scholarship application forms in each public high school in Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts in January for those students planning a future as a teacher or other school-related employee.





Students will be awarded $2500 for the 2025 - 2026 school year with the chance of renewing for another three years at $1000 each year.





These additional three years are possible because of a donation from one of our members, Winnie Smith.





Applications can be obtained in the high school career centers or on our website . The deadline for submission is March 17, 2025.





Recipients will be honored at our Scholarship Luncheon on April 10, 2025.





