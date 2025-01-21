SKSR Scholarships for future educators

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Sno-King School Retirees will have scholarship application forms in each public high school in Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts in January for those students planning a future as a teacher or other school-related employee. 

Students will be awarded $2500 for the 2025 - 2026 school year with the chance of renewing for another three years at $1000 each year. 

These additional three years are possible because of a donation from one of our members, Winnie Smith. 

Applications can be obtained in the high school career centers or on our website. The deadline for submission is March 17, 2025. 

Recipients will be honored at our Scholarship Luncheon on April 10, 2025.


