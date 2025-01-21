SKSR Scholarships for future educators
Students will be awarded $2500 for the 2025 - 2026 school year with the chance of renewing for another three years at $1000 each year.
These additional three years are possible because of a donation from one of our members, Winnie Smith.
Applications can be obtained in the high school career centers or on our website. The deadline for submission is March 17, 2025.
Recipients will be honored at our Scholarship Luncheon on April 10, 2025.
