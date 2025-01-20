Park design workshop Wednesday for Westminster Park

Monday, January 20, 2025

The City of Shoreline invites you to participate in a design workshop for Westminster Park. 
All ages welcome!

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 6:30pm - 8pm at Parkwood Elementary School Commons 1815 N 155th St Shoreline 

Thank you to everyone who has given comments so far! Over 200 people have contributed input to jump-start the design process for these parks. We value your continued feedback. So far, we’ve heard the importance of adventurous play, spaces for sports and games, and creating opportunities!

If you have questions or would like to learn more about the project, please visit the 2022 Parks Bond: Phase II project page.


Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  