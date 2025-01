Park design workshop Wednesday for Westminster Park

The City of Shoreline invites you to participate in a design workshop for Westminster Park.







If you have questions or would like to learn more about the project, please visit the 2022 Parks Bond: Phase II project page

Thank you to everyone who has given comments so far! Over 200 people have contributed input to jump-start the design process for these parks. We value your continued feedback. So far, we’ve heard the importance of adventurous play, spaces for sports and games, and creating opportunities!