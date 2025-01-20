Park design workshop Wednesday for Westminster Park
Monday, January 20, 2025
The City of Shoreline invites you to participate in a design workshop for Westminster Park.
All ages welcome!
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 6:30pm - 8pm at Parkwood Elementary School Commons 1815 N 155th St Shoreline
Thank you to everyone who has given comments so far! Over 200 people have contributed input to jump-start the design process for these parks. We value your continued feedback. So far, we’ve heard the importance of adventurous play, spaces for sports and games, and creating opportunities!
If you have questions or would like to learn more about the project, please visit the 2022 Parks Bond: Phase II project page.
