Transform Your House, Apartment or Dorm with Healthy Houseplants

Tuesday, January 28, 2025


Are you ready to bring some life into your living space? If you’re a beginner plant parent or just curious about houseplants, this class is the perfect opportunity to learn how to grow vibrant, healthy plants.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 10am - 12:30pm
Shoreline Community College
Free parking on campus Saturdays

$59 (Now with a 10% discount for SCC students)

Why Houseplants?

Adding houseplants to your living space isn’t just about aesthetics—they can also improve air quality, boost your mood, and create a calming atmosphere. However, keeping plants alive (and thriving) isn’t always as easy as it looks. 

That’s where Kathy Anderson comes in with this amazing class!

What You’ll Learn:

In this beginner-friendly course, you’ll gain the skills and confidence you need to care for your plants successfully. 

Topics include:
  • Choosing the right plants for your space and lifestyle
  • Mastering the basics of lighting, watering, and soil care
  • When and how to repot your plants
  • Understanding fertilization and maintaining proper humidity
  • Propagation techniques to grow your plant collection
  • Troubleshooting common issues like pests or wilting
By the end of the class, you’ll know how to nurture your houseplants and keep them healthy, ensuring your indoor jungle grows strong.

Who Should Join?

This class is perfect for anyone who wants to brighten up their space, embrace plant care as a stress-relieving hobby, or simply learn more about creating a healthier indoor environment. No prior experience with plants is needed!

Sign Up Today

Don’t miss your chance to join the green-thumb movement and turn your house, apartment or dorm into a lush, vibrant oasis. 

Register now to start your journey as a successful plant parent.

Your indoor garden is waiting—are you ready to grow? 

