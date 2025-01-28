Transform Your House, Apartment or Dorm with Healthy Houseplants



Are you ready to bring some life into your living space? If you're a beginner plant parent or just curious about houseplants, this class is the perfect opportunity to learn how to grow vibrant, healthy plants.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 10am - 12:30pm

Shoreline Community College

Free parking on campus Saturdays





$59 (Now with a 10% discount for SCC students)





Why Houseplants?



Adding houseplants to your living space isn’t just about aesthetics—they can also improve air quality, boost your mood, and create a calming atmosphere. However, keeping plants alive (and thriving) isn’t always as easy as it looks.





That’s where Kathy Anderson comes in with this amazing class!





What You’ll Learn:



In this beginner-friendly course, you’ll gain the skills and confidence you need to care for your plants successfully.





Topics include:

Choosing the right plants for your space and lifestyle

Mastering the basics of lighting, watering, and soil care

When and how to repot your plants

Understanding fertilization and maintaining proper humidity

Propagation techniques to grow your plant collection

Troubleshooting common issues like pests or wilting By the end of the class, you’ll know how to nurture your houseplants and keep them healthy, ensuring your indoor jungle grows strong.



By the end of the class, you’ll know how to nurture your houseplants and keep them healthy, ensuring your indoor jungle grows strong.

Who Should Join?



This class is perfect for anyone who wants to brighten up their space, embrace plant care as a stress-relieving hobby, or simply learn more about creating a healthier indoor environment. No prior experience with plants is needed!





Sign Up Today



Don’t miss your chance to join the green-thumb movement and turn your house, apartment or dorm into a lush, vibrant oasis.





Register now to start your journey as a successful plant parent.



Your indoor garden is waiting—are you ready to grow?



