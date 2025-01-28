Transform Your House, Apartment or Dorm with Healthy Houseplants
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Are you ready to bring some life into your living space? If you’re a beginner plant parent or just curious about houseplants, this class is the perfect opportunity to learn how to grow vibrant, healthy plants.
Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 10am - 12:30pm
Shoreline Community College
Free parking on campus Saturdays
$59 (Now with a 10% discount for SCC students)
Why Houseplants?
Adding houseplants to your living space isn’t just about aesthetics—they can also improve air quality, boost your mood, and create a calming atmosphere. However, keeping plants alive (and thriving) isn’t always as easy as it looks.
That’s where Kathy Anderson comes in with this amazing class!
What You’ll Learn:
In this beginner-friendly course, you’ll gain the skills and confidence you need to care for your plants successfully.
Topics include:
- Choosing the right plants for your space and lifestyle
- Mastering the basics of lighting, watering, and soil care
- When and how to repot your plants
- Understanding fertilization and maintaining proper humidity
- Propagation techniques to grow your plant collection
- Troubleshooting common issues like pests or wilting
Who Should Join?
This class is perfect for anyone who wants to brighten up their space, embrace plant care as a stress-relieving hobby, or simply learn more about creating a healthier indoor environment. No prior experience with plants is needed!
Sign Up Today
Don’t miss your chance to join the green-thumb movement and turn your house, apartment or dorm into a lush, vibrant oasis.
Register now to start your journey as a successful plant parent.
Your indoor garden is waiting—are you ready to grow?
