Shoreline Councilmember John Ramsdell will not run for reelection

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Shoreline Councilmember John Ramsdell
will step down at the end of 2025.
Shoreline Councilmember John Ramsdell has informed Mayor Roberts that he will not be running for reelection for the 2026-2030 council term. 

Shoreline is a special place, and serving our community has been an honor.
I am constantly impressed with our residents' participation in forming city government policies, my colleagues' passion, and the quality of work done by city staff.

However, achieving a work/life balance has been difficult for me while managing a full-time private practice and serving on the council.
When my term ends, I look forward to spending more time with family and friends, playing music, and enjoying the great PNW outdoors.
Until then, I will continue to passionately advocate for affordable housing, access to mental health services, safe and accessible open spaces, and age-friendly policies. 

John was elected to the City Council in 2021 for a four year term, which will end December 31, 2025. 

While on the council he successfully advocated for a city park in the Westminster Triangle. He represented the city to the Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Agency and served as a member of the SeaShore Transportation Forum.

His advice to future councilmembers:
Being a councilmember is a tremendous sacrifice of time that will require asking a lot from your family.
It is also gratifying to be a part of forming policies that will hopefully improve the quality of life for Shoreline residents.


