Shoreline Councilmember John Ramsdell will not run for reelection

Shoreline Councilmember John Ramsdell has informed Mayor Roberts that he will not be running for reelection for the 2026-2030 council term.

Shoreline is a special place, and serving our community has been an honor.

I am constantly impressed with our residents' participation in forming city government policies, my colleagues' passion, and the quality of work done by city staff.





However, achieving a work/life balance has been difficult for me while managing a full-time private practice and serving on the council.