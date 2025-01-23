Shoreline Councilmember John Ramsdell will not run for reelection
Thursday, January 23, 2025
|Shoreline Councilmember John Ramsdell
will step down at the end of 2025.
Shoreline is a special place, and serving our community has been an honor.
I am constantly impressed with our residents' participation in forming city government policies, my colleagues' passion, and the quality of work done by city staff.However, achieving a work/life balance has been difficult for me while managing a full-time private practice and serving on the council.
When my term ends, I look forward to spending more time with family and friends, playing music, and enjoying the great PNW outdoors.
Until then, I will continue to passionately advocate for affordable housing, access to mental health services, safe and accessible open spaces, and age-friendly policies.
John was elected to the City Council in 2021 for a four year term, which will end December 31, 2025.
While on the council he successfully advocated for a city park in the Westminster Triangle. He represented the city to the Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Agency and served as a member of the SeaShore Transportation Forum.
His advice to future councilmembers:
Being a councilmember is a tremendous sacrifice of time that will require asking a lot from your family.
It is also gratifying to be a part of forming policies that will hopefully improve the quality of life for Shoreline residents.
