Sweethearts Dance February 8, 2025 with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
Saturday, January 25, 2025
|Photo courtesy Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
You needn't bring a sweetheart as we will dance with you.
Besides the party, we dance every Wednesday at that time, engaging in folk dances from everywhere.
We do line, couple, set, and individual dances.
This month we are teaching a couple dance from Israel, a circle from Croatia, and a no-partner gypsy dance from Slavonia. February 12 is set dance teaching night, when a Scottish set will be taught starting at 6:45pm.
Do join us- you will see how much fun it is.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood
- $8.00
- webpage
Contact information
- dancesnoking@gmail.com
- 425-610-9393 (leave a message)
