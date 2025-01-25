Sweethearts Dance February 8, 2025 with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Photo courtesy Sno-King International Folk Dance Club In the month with Valentine's Day, Sno-King will honor all couples who met at folk dancing by having a Sweethearts Dance on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025 from 7:00 - 9:00pm. In the month with Valentine's Day, Sno-King will honor all couples who met at folk dancing by having a Sweethearts Dance on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025 from 7:00 - 9:00pm.





You needn't bring a sweetheart as we will dance with you.











Do join us- you will see how much fun it is.



Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood This month we are teaching a couple dance from Israel, a circle from Croatia, and a no-partner gypsy dance from Slavonia. February 12 is set dance teaching night, when a Scottish set will be taught starting at 6:45pm.Do join us- you will see how much fun it is. $8.00

dancesnoking@gmail.com

425-610-9393 (leave a message)

We do line, couple, set, and individual dances.

Besides the party, we dance every Wednesday at that time, engaging in folk dances from everywhere.