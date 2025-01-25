Sweethearts Dance February 8, 2025 with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Photo courtesy Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
In the month with Valentine's Day, Sno-King will honor all couples who met at folk dancing by having a Sweethearts Dance on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025 from 7:00 - 9:00pm. 

You needn't bring a sweetheart as we will dance with you.

Besides the party, we dance every Wednesday at that time, engaging in folk dances from everywhere. 

We do line, couple, set, and individual dances. 

This month we are teaching a couple dance from Israel, a circle from Croatia, and a no-partner gypsy dance from Slavonia. February 12 is set dance teaching night, when a Scottish set will be taught starting at 6:45pm.

Do join us- you will see how much fun it is.

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwoo
Contact information

Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  