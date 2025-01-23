Alice by Heart to play at Edmonds Black Box Theatre in May - auditions March 4, 2025
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Alice by Heart by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, and Jessie Nelson
Directed by Rachel Klem
20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036
Tickets
- The Audition Workshop will be held on March 3rd, 2025 at 7pm.
- Auditions will be held on March 4th, 2025 at 7pm.
- Performances are May 15-17th at 7:30pm and May 17th & 18th at 2pm.
The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College
- $15/ General, $8/ Students
- Call (425) 640-1448 for information
- Tickets: Available March 1, 2025
Can this Alice stop time with the well-known tale and keep the outside world away? With the same outrageous characters and nonsensical style, this young adult version gives a fresh perspective to a classic story.
