Color The World With Kindness at Echo Lake Elementary



Echo Lake Elementary will be joining The Great Kindness Challenge for the tenth year, the week of January 27 - 31, 2025.





The theme this year is "Color The World With Kindness."





The week will kick-off with an assembly featuring juggler and inspirational speaker, Greg Bennick. Our Shoreline schools superintendent, Dr. Susana Reyes will also speak.





A long hallway at Echo Lake Elementary is covered with student art expressing their view of kindness

As part of "The Great Kindness Challenge" we are participating in a coin drive- "Kind Coins for Kenyan Kids" that supports tuition and supplies for students in Kenya attending a school Echo Lake helped sponsor in 2016!





A fun week of color inspired spirit days will add to the fun of the kindness week, including grade level color dressing.





This is always a fun week at Echo Lake, but the emphasis is that kindness is more than just a week at Echo Lake!



