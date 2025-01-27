Color The World With Kindness at Echo Lake Elementary

Monday, January 27, 2025


Echo Lake Elementary will be joining The Great Kindness Challenge for the tenth year, the week of January 27 - 31, 2025. 

The theme this year is "Color The World With Kindness." 

The week will kick-off with an assembly featuring juggler and inspirational speaker, Greg Bennick. Our Shoreline schools superintendent, Dr. Susana Reyes will also speak.

A long hallway at Echo Lake Elementary is covered with student art expressing their view of kindness

As part of "The Great Kindness Challenge" we are participating in a coin drive- "Kind Coins for Kenyan Kids" that supports tuition and supplies for students in Kenya attending a school Echo Lake helped sponsor in 2016!

A fun week of color inspired spirit days will add to the fun of the kindness week, including grade level color dressing. 

This is always a fun week at Echo Lake, but the emphasis is that kindness is more than just a week at Echo Lake!

--Karen Nicholson


