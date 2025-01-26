Shoreline increases rebate for Soak It Up rain garden and native landscaping program

Sunday, January 26, 2025

The City of Shoreline has increased the rebate for the Soak It Up rain garden and native landscaping program!

Homeowners can now get up to $5,600.

Larger properties, like schools, churches, and businesses, can receive up to $14,000.

Interested? We’re here to help with your application, answer questions, or schedule a site visit. Contact Christie Lovelace: CLovelace@ShorelineWA.gov.

Not ready for a rebate? No problem! All Shoreline community members can access free resources like:
  • Design workshops
  • One-on-one consultations
  • Educational support for your project
Let’s transform our community and environment — one garden at a time!

Learn more at HERE or by calling (206) 801-2420


Posted by DKH at 2:16 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  