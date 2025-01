Shoreline increases rebate for Soak It Up rain garden and native landscaping program

The City of Shoreline has increased the rebate for the Soak It Up rain garden and native landscaping program!





Homeowners can now get up to $5,600.





Larger properties, like schools, churches, and businesses, can receive up to $14,000.









Not ready for a rebate? No problem! All Shoreline community members can access free resources like: Interested? We’re here to help with your application, answer questions, or schedule a site visit. Contact Christie Lovelace: CLovelace@ShorelineWA.gov Not ready for a rebate? No problem! All Shoreline community members can access free resources like: