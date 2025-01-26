Shoreline increases rebate for Soak It Up rain garden and native landscaping program
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Homeowners can now get up to $5,600.
Larger properties, like schools, churches, and businesses, can receive up to $14,000.
Interested? We’re here to help with your application, answer questions, or schedule a site visit. Contact Christie Lovelace: CLovelace@ShorelineWA.gov.
Not ready for a rebate? No problem! All Shoreline community members can access free resources like:
Not ready for a rebate? No problem! All Shoreline community members can access free resources like:
- Design workshops
- One-on-one consultations
- Educational support for your project
Learn more at HERE or by calling (206) 801-2420
0 comments:
Post a Comment