Ballinger Neighborhood Association invites you to a Zoom Meet Up with Rod Dembowski Monday, February 3, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Ballinger Neighborhood Association Invites You to a Zoom Meet Up with Rod Dembowski

Monday, February 3, 7:00pm

Join us for a conversation with Rod Dembowski, King County District 1 Councilmember representing Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, & Shoreline.

Rod Dembowski
King County Councilmember
Rod has served on the Council since 2013. His areas of expertise include:
  • ﻿﻿Chair of the Council's Transportation, Economy and Environment Committee, where he has led efforts to improve & expand service at METRO, clean up waterways, & protect open space.
  • ﻿﻿Past Board of Health Chair focused on efforts to reduce disparities in health outcomes, fight cancer & improve women's health.
  • ﻿﻿Prioritization of the ongoing behavioral health crisis, including securing critical behavioral health funding for the Regional Crisis Response program (formerly RADAR).
  • ﻿﻿2025 Chair the Council's Budget and Fiscal Management Committee
To participate, visit www.balna.org and submit your address to our email list by 5:00pm on February 3. The Zoom link will be emailed to you prior to the meeting.


Posted by DKH at 1:09 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  