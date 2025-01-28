Ballinger Neighborhood Association invites you to a Zoom Meet Up with Rod Dembowski Monday, February 3, 2025
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Monday, February 3, 7:00pm
Join us for a conversation with Rod Dembowski, King County District 1 Councilmember representing Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, & Shoreline.
|Rod Dembowski
King County Councilmember
- Chair of the Council's Transportation, Economy and Environment Committee, where he has led efforts to improve & expand service at METRO, clean up waterways, & protect open space.
- Past Board of Health Chair focused on efforts to reduce disparities in health outcomes, fight cancer & improve women's health.
- Prioritization of the ongoing behavioral health crisis, including securing critical behavioral health funding for the Regional Crisis Response program (formerly RADAR).
- 2025 Chair the Council's Budget and Fiscal Management Committee
0 comments:
Post a Comment