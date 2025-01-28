Expect delays on Ballinger Way during tree trimming January 28-29, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tree trimming will occur on Ballinger Way Tuesday and Wednesday January 28-29, 2025

Be aware of traffic delays on Ballinger Way Tuesday and Wednesday for tree trimming.

Tree trimming will occur on Ballinger Way NE starting TODAY Tuesday, January 28, through Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

The scope of work includes:
  • Improving lighting along the walkways
  • Enhancing vehicle clearance on the road
  • Increasing visibility for signs, traffic lights, and driveway accessibility, in accordance with ANSI A300 standards.
Please plan for delays and thank you for your understanding and patience.

