REAL ID deadline rapidly approaching
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Starting May 7, 2025, anyone traveling by airplane or visiting certain federal facilities must use a REAL ID-compliant document.
Not sure if you have a REAL ID-compliant document? Visit https://realidwa.com/ to check if your current ID is compliant and get details on how you can make sure you don't get left behind at the gate!
