REAL ID deadline rapidly approaching

Saturday, January 25, 2025

The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and ID cards. 

Starting May 7, 2025, anyone traveling by airplane or visiting certain federal facilities must use a REAL ID-compliant document.

Not sure if you have a REAL ID-compliant document? Visit https://realidwa.com/ to check if your current ID is compliant and get details on how you can make sure you don't get left behind at the gate!


