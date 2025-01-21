Panel discussion: Why doesn't Shoreline have more small businesses - and what can we do about it?
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Panelists include Lara Grauer; Past President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Hou, founder and owner of Uplift Climbing; and Nathan Daum, Shoreline's Economic Development Program Manager.
Bring your questions!
Monday, January 27, 2025 from 6-8pm
Uplift Climbing
17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
REGISTRATION NOW
Learn more about Urbanist Shoreline.
