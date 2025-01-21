Panel discussion: Why doesn't Shoreline have more small businesses - and what can we do about it?

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Join Urbanist Shoreline's panel discussion on the role of policy and advocacy in shaping Shoreline's small business environment.

Panelists include Lara Grauer; Past President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Hou, founder and owner of Uplift Climbing; and Nathan Daum, Shoreline's Economic Development Program Manager.

Bring your questions!

Monday, January 27, 2025 from 6-8pm
Uplift Climbing
17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

REGISTRATION NOW

Learn more about Urbanist Shoreline.


Posted by DKH at 1:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  