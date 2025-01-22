Shoreline Park Facilities ADA Transition Plan Open House and Survey are open

Photo by Ray Chan on

unsplash.com The City of Shoreline is creating a plan to make its parks easier to use for people with disabilities. The City of Shoreline is creating a plan to make its parks easier to use for people with disabilities.





We will look for things that make it hard for people to access Shoreline’s parks and suggest ways to fix them. This plan will be called the Park Facilities Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.





We want to hear your ideas on important topics like what makes it hard to move around and use Shoreline’s parks, what changes would help fix these barriers, and have you ever wanted to visit a park in Shoreline, but decided not to?





To write the plan we need your help. The City has launched an online open house and survey to learn about your experiences. Visit Shoreline Parks ADA Survey to share your feedback by Friday, February 28, 2025.



