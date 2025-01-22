Shoreline Park Facilities ADA Transition Plan Open House and Survey are open
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
We will look for things that make it hard for people to access Shoreline’s parks and suggest ways to fix them. This plan will be called the Park Facilities Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.
We want to hear your ideas on important topics like what makes it hard to move around and use Shoreline’s parks, what changes would help fix these barriers, and have you ever wanted to visit a park in Shoreline, but decided not to?
To write the plan we need your help. The City has launched an online open house and survey to learn about your experiences. Visit Shoreline Parks ADA Survey to share your feedback by Friday, February 28, 2025.
To learn more about the plan, visit the at ADA Park Facility Transition Plan.
