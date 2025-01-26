Grief camp for children and teens - free resource

Sunday, January 26, 2025


Camp Erin Grief Camp has locations in both King and Snohomish counties as a free resource for grieving youth in our community.

The next free camp weekend will be Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Ravensdale, WA at Lake Retreat Camp. We also host an annual Camp program in Snohomish County as well (program information in above flyer). 

Overview of the upcoming King County program

Camp Erin® King County is free of charge to all participants and provides a caring environment, filled with activities to assist children and teens (ages 6 – 17 or 18 if still in school) coping with loss. 

Camp Erin offers a special combination of fun recreational activities and supportive discussions to help campers build their trust, self-esteem and coping skills. 

Age-appropriate groups of children and teens provide an opportunity to meet with peers who have had similar feelings and experiences. 

Planned activities allow for sharing of feelings and concerns, friendship building, and fun. 

The camp is facilitated by professional staff affiliated with Providence Hospice of King County program, as well as trained volunteers. Adult “Big Buddy” volunteers offer additional support and companionship for campers.

Getting Connected!
If you have any questions on Camp Erin or other resources for grieving youth, please call us at (206) 320-4000 or email CampErinKing@providence.org.


