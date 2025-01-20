Letter to the Editor: No valid reason to form a Shoreline Regional Fire Authority (RFA)
There is no valid reason to form a Shoreline Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The current governance model is working very well. The Northshore Fire contract for service with the Shoreline Fire Department saves over $1,400,000 in administrative and management costs each year and increased the non-tax revenues by $1,075,000 in 2024.
We support our firefighters. They currently have everything they need to serve our community. The RFA vote is about governance. A one size fits all approach or local control.
The Shoreline and Northshore fire departments are fully consolidated. One administration, one labor force under one union contract, one set of policies, training and one Shoreline Fire Department logo. Citizens are receiving excellent service from their fire department. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
There are no cost savings with the RFA. These savings were achieved with the contract for fire services. The promised tax reduction is a ruse. The tax reduction is paid for by reducing Reserve and General Fund balances. A short term and risky endeavor.
The RFA Plan increases the levy tax rate authorization in 2026 by 43%, from .70 to $1.00. Something the Shoreline Fire Department left out of the RFA ballot measure text. The King County Prosecutor's Office made the correction.
There are no tangible service improvements with the RFA. None. No new fire stations, fire engines, aid cars or firefighters. There is just added risk.
Today there is equity. Each community pays for the services it receives and retains the revenue generated from their community. The RFA tax rate will be the same for everyone regardless of the services received or the taxes paid.
There is nothing the RFA can do that the board of commissioners cannot already do. The RFA adds nothing.
Please vote no. More detailed information is available at https://no-rfa.info/
David Maehren and Paul Hess, Northshore, Jeff Dairiki, Shoreline
