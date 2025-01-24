Washington Research Foundation awards $93K grant to support Shoreline Community College students planning careers as lab technicians

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) has awarded $93,030 over the next two years to support the training of Shoreline Community College (SCC) students working toward careers as research lab technicians.









SCC's WRF's grant will provide six-week internships at local research institutions and companies, giving valuable hands-on experience to 10 students enrolled in SCC's certificate and degree programs in biotechnology.

This award is WRF's first to a two-year college and marks the expansion of its commitment to making STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) research training more widespread and equitable.

There is a large and growing need for skilled lab technicians, who play a critical role in conducting scientific experiments and supporting researchers in academia and industry. Demand in the greater Seattle area is among the highest in the United States.

SCC has provided training for lab specialists for more than 20 years. SCC's biotechnology program offers classes ranging from a 10-week certificate to a two-year associate's degree, meeting the needs of students from a variety of backgrounds and at different career stages.





It is the only program of its type in Washington state. More than 90% of students from SCC’s biotech and biomanufacturing programs are successful in gaining related jobs upon graduation.



Extensive hands-on lab experience is a key part of SCC students’ training, and students conclude their academic training with an external internship.









Clarisse Benson, WRF’s manager of student and postdoctoral programs, said, However, internships are often unpaid, creating a financial barrier for many students. SCC’s Biotechnology Internship Expansion for Community College Students is a step toward addressing this by providing pay, benefits and a travel stipend for recipients during their internship.Rachel Rawle, Ph.D., is a professor of biology and biotechnology at SCC, and the staff lead of its Biotechnology & Biomanufacturing Program.Clarisse Benson, WRF’s manager of student and postdoctoral programs, said,





“This program exemplifies WRF’s commitment to fostering equitable access to STEM training and careers. It is not only helping to develop the next generation of skilled lab technicians but also contributing to a more diverse and inclusive scientific community. "We’re excited to see the positive impact these students will have on the biotech industry in the Puget Sound region and beyond.”

About Washington Research Foundation



Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.



Internships will take place at local nonprofit and for-profit organizations. Sana Biotechnology, a Nasdaq-listed cell and gene therapy company that is developing treatments for a wide range of diseases, has long collaborated with SCC and plans to be among the college's host institutions.

"Over the two years of WRF's funding, we hope and expect that more host partners will see the value that the interns offer, and the benefit the experience provides for the students' training," said Rawle. "Once they do, increasing the number of funders—possibly the host labs themselves—could allow the program to scale considerably."

About Washington Research Foundation

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.

WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies.





WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $169 million in grants to the state’s research institutions to date.



WRF Capital, the investment vehicle for Washington Research Foundation, has backed 132 local startups since 1996. Returns support the Foundation’s investment and grantmaking programs.





