Spartan Cup 2025 -- Shorewood underclassmen come up big for Boys Wrestling to defeat Shorecrest 35-34

Photos by Shorewood Wrestler Max Wilhite



When the lights went down in the house, and the spotlight illuminated the mat for the 2025 Spartan Cup, fans had no idea what a rollercoaster ride they were in for.

Brody Schmid pinned opponent in 51 seconds

Photo by Max Wilhite

Coach Dylan St. Louis described the atmosphere as "equal parts tense and electric. We could see that both teams were going to bring their best to the mat."





The full house of fans cheered on the lineups and the match started at 215 lbs. Carter Nichols of Shorecrest quickly pinned Shorewood’s Ben Jenkins.





In the heavyweight match, Stormray freshman Henzley Javorsky retaliated with an even faster pin of Shorecrest’s John Cameron.





The match then turned to the light weights, where Shorewood’s Emi Olivera and Shreyas Bhattarai both came away with wins, Olivera by pin and Bhattarai by technical fall.





Kai Graham lost in overtime

Photo by Max Wilhite

Shorecrest eked out victories in the next two matches as Scots Gideon Ryder and Laith Salem both had minor decisions over Shorewood's Yaphet Habtom and Matbeal Dinka.





Both matches had the crowd going wild as Dinka nearly pinned Salem, but Salem held on for the win. The teams then traded pins as Shorewood’s Masa Taura pinned Zadrin Morga-Baisac in the 2nd period and Scot Avi Wylen pinned Mitchell Ichinkhorloo.



The matches at 144, 150 and 157 lbs were all full 3 period battles. In the end, Shorewood’s Max Uckun gave up a minor decision to Kenneth Adams, Skylar Klein lost in a major decision to Scot Jakob Grimm, and Stormray Hezekiah Graham lost in overtime to Shorecrest’s Owen Watson.



Hope seemed lost for the Stormrays as Shorewood’s Nathaniel Hernandez lost to Milo Hamilton.





Freshman Lukas Probizanski took 3 minutes and 51 seconds to pin his opponent

Photo by Max Wilhite

With just 2 matches remaining, the Stormrays were down 11 points. Only two pins could close the gap and put the Stormrays on top.





Sophomore Brody Schmid put the win within reach as he defeated Cameron Arseneaux with a 55 second pin, leaving the Stormrays down by just 5 points.





Freshman Lukas Probizanski took the mat and the Stormray fans held their breath for the 3 minutes and 51 seconds it took for “Proby” to pin Scot Gabe King. Then the crowd exploded as the scorekeepers ticked up the score to the final--35-34 Shorewood.



The Stormray’s head coach Derek Norton said, “When Kai lost in overtime, I didn’t think that we could mathematically pull out the win. But then Brody’s electric pin put us right back in it.”



