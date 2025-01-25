2025 February Special Election voting begins in 32 counties

Drop boxes are located around King County OLYMPIA—Election offices in 32 counties have mailed ballots to voters who are eligible to vote in the February 11, 2025 Special Election. OLYMPIA—Election offices in 32 counties have mailed ballots to voters who are eligible to vote in the February 11, 2025 Special Election.





A total of 81 measures will appear on the ballot across 65 districts, covering issues and races ranging from school districts to public facilities districts.



Not all voters in counties with special election measures will receive ballots.





Seven counties — Franklin, Garfield, Klickitat, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Wahkiakum, and Whatcom — do not have measures on the ballot this February.



Voters participating in the February Special Election must return ballots to a county drop box or voting center by 8pm on Tuesday, February 11.









“This special election, many Washingtonians will have a chance to vote on measures that will shape the future of their communities,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “Local elections are the foundation of civic engagement, allowing voters to make decisions that directly impact their schools, infrastructure, and neighborhoods. By working with county election offices, we ensure that Washington elections are safe, secure, and accessible, so every voter can have confidence in the process.”

Eligible voters still have time to register to vote in the February Special Election. Online and mail-in registrations or updates must be received by Monday, February 3.





Voters can also subscribe to receive text message updates about their ballot status by visiting VoteWA.gov or texting “VOTE” to 868392. Message and data rates may apply.



For more information about the Feb. 11 Special Election, visit the





In-person voter registration services are also available at county voting centers until 8pm on Tuesday, February 11. Voters can check their ballot status at VoteWA.gov and are encouraged to contact their county elections office for questions.Voters can also subscribe to receive text message updates about their ballot status by visiting VoteWA.gov or texting “VOTE” to 868392. Message and data rates may apply.For more information about the Feb. 11 Special Election, visit the Current Election Information website. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by February 11 to be counted, and the United States Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least one week before election day.Eligible voters still have time to register to vote in the February Special Election. Online and mail-in registrations or updates must be received by Monday, February 3.

Approximately 30% of Washington’s 5 million registered voters are eligible to participate in this election.