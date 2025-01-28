Local children learned about wind tunnel engineering at Shoreline Library January 8, 2025

Alexis from the Imagine Children's Museum
explains what keeps an airplane in the air

By Diane Hettrick
Photos by Claudia Meadows

Shoreline sits in the middle of a hotbed of libraries. You don't have to travel more than a few miles to visit libraries from three different systems: King County, Sno-Isle, Seattle.

Alexis demonstrates his wind tunnel

Over the years I have used the services of Richmond Beach, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Lake City, Broadview, downtown Seattle, Brier, Lynnwood, Edmonds, and Mountlake Terrace.

The participants used these materials
 to make their own flying craft

They all offer program and events for all ages and those offerings are always free.

They constructed their crafts carefully

King County libraries have strong Friends of the Library groups who regularly sponsor interesting programs. Check out their events and library sponsored events here.

Each had the opportunity to
see their craft fly in the wind tunnel

Photographer Claudia Meadows visited a children's program this month at the Shoreline Library.

The aircraft were all different, but followed the principles Alexis shared with the group

Alexis from Imagine Children's Museum in Everett conducted a session on Wind Tunnel Engineering for an eager group of 5 to 10 year olds.

This boy is watching his aircraft fly

The goal? Attempt to balance forces by engineering and testing flying craft in a vertical wind tunnel!

After a successful flight and landing

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.


