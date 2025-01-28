Local children learned about wind tunnel engineering at Shoreline Library January 8, 2025
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
|Alexis from the Imagine Children's Museum
explains what keeps an airplane in the air
By Diane Hettrick
Photos by Claudia Meadows
Shoreline sits in the middle of a hotbed of libraries. You don't have to travel more than a few miles to visit libraries from three different systems: King County, Sno-Isle, Seattle.
|Alexis demonstrates his wind tunnel
Over the years I have used the services of Richmond Beach, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Lake City, Broadview, downtown Seattle, Brier, Lynnwood, Edmonds, and Mountlake Terrace.
|The participants used these materials
to make their own flying craft
They all offer program and events for all ages and those offerings are always free.
|They constructed their crafts carefully
King County libraries have strong Friends of the Library groups who regularly sponsor interesting programs. Check out their events and library sponsored events here.
|Each had the opportunity to
see their craft fly in the wind tunnel
Photographer Claudia Meadows visited a children's program this month at the Shoreline Library.
|The aircraft were all different, but followed the principles Alexis shared with the group
Alexis from Imagine Children's Museum in Everett conducted a session on Wind Tunnel Engineering for an eager group of 5 to 10 year olds.
|This boy is watching his aircraft fly
The goal? Attempt to balance forces by engineering and testing flying craft in a vertical wind tunnel!
