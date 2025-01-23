Views of Shoreview dog park (OLDA)

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Entrance to Shoreview dog park
Photo by Keith McGlashan

Thanks to Keith McGlashan for these drone views of the newly remodeled Shoreview Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA)

The park offers sun and shade
Photo by Keith McGlashan

The dog park is long and narrow, with large evergreens on each side providing shade at different times during the day.

Photo by Keith McGlashan

There is a small covered area with a bench in the middle, for owners to keep an eye on their dogs. A path for owners runs through the park.

Photo by Keith McGlashan

There is a generous parking lot for patrons.

The dog park is adjacent to Shoreview Park, 700 NW Innis Arden WayShoreline WA 98177


