Views of Shoreview dog park (OLDA)
Thursday, January 23, 2025
|Entrance to Shoreview dog park
Photo by Keith McGlashan
Thanks to Keith McGlashan for these drone views of the newly remodeled Shoreview Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA)
|The park offers sun and shade
Photo by Keith McGlashan
The dog park is long and narrow, with large evergreens on each side providing shade at different times during the day.
|Photo by Keith McGlashan
There is a small covered area with a bench in the middle, for owners to keep an eye on their dogs. A path for owners runs through the park.
The dog park is adjacent to Shoreview Park, 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline WA 98177
