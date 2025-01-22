Nightly closures at NE 175th St and shoulder work at NE 185th St for construction

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Sound Transit crews will be closing the northbound right lane at NE 185th St and NE 175th St to the northbound on-ramp. 

Crews will be performing barrier work along the northbound I-5 right shoulder, next to the NE 185th St Station.

Sound Transit will be performing this work at night due to ramp closure restrictions to reduce traffic impacts. 

Residents can expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night, such as a demolition saw, chipping gun, generators, semi-truck, CAD truck, excavator, light plants & various hand tools.

This night work will take 7 nights to complete. If the work becomes delayed or takes longer than expected, new night ramp closures will be scheduled, and a new flyer will be provided to residents.

When
  • Tuesday, January 21 – Thursday, January 30, 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. the following morning, excluding Fridays and weekends.

