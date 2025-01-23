Gov. Bob Ferguson and eight other state officials sworn into office

Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer waves to the room after being announced during the governor’s inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Kuderer, the state’s first new insurance commissioner in 24 years, was also sworn in on Wednesday. (Photo by Ryan Berry/Washington State Standard)

By By Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero

Washington State Standard



Gov. Bob Ferguson wasn’t Washington’s only statewide official to take the oath of office on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.



Washington state justices swore in eight state executives alongside him during ceremonies in the House chambers of the state Capitol. Some are familiar faces, others newly elected.



Below is a rundown of the other statewide elected officials who began new terms on Wednesday after winning election or reelection in November. Gov. Bob Ferguson wasn’t Washington’s only statewide official to take the oath of office on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.Washington state justices swore in eight state executives alongside him during ceremonies in the House chambers of the state Capitol. Some are familiar faces, others newly elected.Below is a rundown of the other statewide elected officials who began new terms on Wednesday after winning election or reelection in November.





Lt. Governor Denny Heck was sworn in for his second term. He has held the office since 2020.





Nick Brown will take over as attorney general, succeeding Ferguson. Brown was a partner at Pacifica Law Group before being appointed U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. He served as general counsel for former governor Jay Inslee from 2013 to 2017.





Chris Reykdal was elected to his third term as superintendent of public instruction.





Secretary of State Steve Hobbs begins another term as secretary of state. Former Gov. Jay Inslee first appointed him to the post in 2021 and he was elected to it in 2022.





Dave Upthegrove is the state’s new commissioner of public lands. Hilary Franz, who made an unsuccessful bid for a U.S. House seat last year, had held the job since 2017. Upthegrove arrives from the King County Council and is a former state representative.





Mike Pellicciotti will carry on as Washington’s state treasurer, a job he’s held since 2021.





For the first time in 24 years, Washington will get a new insurance commissioner with Patty Kuderer elected to the seat. She was first elected in 2015 to the state House and in 2017 was appointed by the King County Council to fill a Senate seat.





First elected in 2017, Pat McCarthy was reelected to serve as the Washington state auditor.





