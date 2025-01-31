Lake Forest Park student named to Dean's List at George Fox University

ucy Bleeker of Lake Forest Park was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2024 semester. NEWBERG, ORE. (January 30, 2025) - Lwas among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2024 semester.





Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.





Bleeker is a freshman majoring in nursing.



George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon.





George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, accelerated online degree programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 15 masters and doctoral degrees.





