Clean Buildings Accelerator Program information session February 5, 2025

Seattle City Light is partnering with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) to offer a no-cost energy management program to help commercial and multifamily buildings save energy and prepare to meet the requirements of the Washington Clean Buildings Performance Standard.









The program is no-cost for participants. Participants are asked to invest their time to attend action-oriented workshops and coaching calls that will provide guidance on compliance and drive energy savings.

Get on the path to compliance for WA Clean Buildings Law. Ensure organizations have all the information they need to continue on the path to compliance.

Receive tailored coaching based on your site and organization. The Clean Buildings Accelerator provides one-on-one support to identify O&M opportunities and deliver individualized coaching to meet specific needs and goals. The Clean Buildings Accelerator (CBA) program will provide building owners and operators with the tools, processes, and know-how to positively impact energy consumption and support a path to compliance for the WA Clean Buildings law. Here are key details: