Clean Buildings Accelerator Program information session February 5, 2025
Friday, January 24, 2025
The Clean Buildings Accelerator (CBA) program will provide building owners and operators with the tools, processes, and know-how to positively impact energy consumption and support a path to compliance for the WA Clean Buildings law. Here are key details:
- The program is no-cost for participants. Participants are asked to invest their time to attend action-oriented workshops and coaching calls that will provide guidance on compliance and drive energy savings.
- Get on the path to compliance for WA Clean Buildings Law. Ensure organizations have all the information they need to continue on the path to compliance.
- Receive tailored coaching based on your site and organization. The Clean Buildings Accelerator provides one-on-one support to identify O&M opportunities and deliver individualized coaching to meet specific needs and goals.
Want to learn more about the Clean Buildings Accelerator? There is an upcoming 60-minute information session on:
Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 11am-12pm
Join to learn more about the WA Clean Buildings law, receive an overview of the program offerings, learn next steps for program participation, and answer any questions you might have.
