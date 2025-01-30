Hillwood Park planned improvements

Google aerial view of Hillwood Park

By Pam Cross By Pam Cross









I had the unfortunate experience of fracturing my ankle a couple of years ago, and it was a long recovery process. That is when I became acutely aware of the “unseen” challenges facing people with a disability.



That brings me to the subject of Shoreline Parks.



, the only park in the Hillwood Neighborhood, is the one closest to me and the one I most frequent. It is an open green space with little (nothing) to do once you get there, so I have been a proponent of Park Levies to get all of our parks improved. But until you actually need these accommodations, you might not be aware of what is missing.I had the unfortunate experience of fracturing my ankle a couple of years ago, and it was a long recovery process. That is when I became acutely aware of the “unseen” challenges facing people with a disability.That brings me to the subject of Shoreline Parks. Hillwood Park , the only park in the Hillwood Neighborhood, is the one closest to me and the one I most frequent. It is an open green space with little (nothing) to do once you get there, so I have been a proponent of Park Levies to get all of our parks improved.





Hillwood Park boasts horseshoe pits as its primary amenity

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Hillwood Park makes the list but has never been updated. If you search for Shoreline Parks online, Hillwood Park lists as the first amenity “horseshoe pit.” Obviously it has been unimproved long before Shoreline became a city. Hillwood Park makes the list but has never been updated. If you search for Shoreline Parks online, Hillwood Park lists as the first amenity “horseshoe pit.” Obviously it has been unimproved long before Shoreline became a city.



Once my ankle was healed enough to move about using a walker, I thought I would go to the park for a change of scenery. However, once I walked to the edge of the parking lot, there were no surfaced walking areas. Lots of uneven grassy fields, and a downhill slope to the new restrooms. Let me just say that the slightest slope is quite intimidating when you are unsteady on your feet. I returned home.



I have been watching with great interest the move to update Hillwood Park in the last Parks Levy. But every few months the amenities seemed to diminish until I was beyond frustrated.









This knowledgeable and experienced person listened carefully to my concerns and discussed each one. He provided me with a copy of the final permit application that outlines what is planned for the park and I couldn’t be more pleased.



There is a large surfaced walking path circling almost the entire park, a splash pad for the children to enjoy that will be located in a sunny spot near the NEW play equipment. The last straw was the recent Shoreline Parks ADA Survey that did not include Hillwood. I did not remain quiet. As a result, I was contacted by Nickolas Borer, Shoreline Park, Fleet & Facilities Manager who offered to meet with me. I took him up on his offer and we met at Hillwood Park.This knowledgeable and experienced person listened carefully to my concerns and discussed each one. He provided me with a copy of the final permit application that outlines what is planned for the park and I couldn’t be more pleased.There is a large surfaced walking path circling almost the entire park, a splash pad for the children to enjoy that will be located in a sunny spot near the NEW play equipment.





Nearby will be a picnic area where parents can sit and watch their children at play.





Shared courts for tennis and pickleball will be refreshed and also provide basketball hoops.





The old unmaintained baseball diamond will be removed and replaced with grass, a soccer area, and possibly a small Miyawaki Forest similar to that at the Shoreline Historical Museum. This is a good spot for planting because it is the wettest area of the park.





Also new is the entrance to the park from the west off 8th Ave. The park has been accessible only through a driveway from the east off 3rd Ave.





Hillwood stream 2021

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The new bathrooms will remain, of course, and a new walkway access will be provided. The Hillwood Stream and Wetland will remain untouched as a natural part of the park created by Boni Biery and a host of volunteers. The beautiful tree lined entrance and parking lot will remain, as well as picnic tables and benches.



The last roadblock is the permitting process. If you have done any work that requires a permit you know how slow this process is. Improvements are scheduled to begin in fall 2025 (so the park will remain open all summer) but the permit for the redirection of water drainage as part of Boeing Creek could possibly delay the planned start date.



This all came about because of citizen input. For example, the surfaced walkway had been omitted from later plans but quickly reinstated due to public outcry.



The voters have the ability to guide change if we are persistent.



As a final note: Please complete the





The new bathrooms will remain, of course, and a new walkway access will be provided. The Hillwood Stream and Wetland will remain untouched as a natural part of the park created by Boni Biery and a host of volunteers. The beautiful tree lined entrance and parking lot will remain, as well as picnic tables and benches.The last roadblock is the permitting process. If you have done any work that requires a permit you know how slow this process is. Improvements are scheduled to begin in fall 2025 (so the park will remain open all summer) but the permit for the redirection of water drainage as part of Boeing Creek could possibly delay the planned start date.This all came about because of citizen input. For example, the surfaced walkway had been omitted from later plans but quickly reinstated due to public outcry.The voters have the ability to guide change if we are persistent.As a final note: Please complete the Shoreline Parks ADA Survey . If public input worked for Hillwood Park, it can work for your nearest park. And, unfortunately, there may come a day when you will need ADA improvements for yourself. The ADA is for all of us, for all circumstances, and all stages of our life.

Everyone is at least somewhat familiar with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There are visible signs everywhere: curb cuts, push buttons to open building doors, elevator panels low enough to be accessible to those in wheelchairs, and motorized scooters provided in grocery stores for those with difficulty walking.