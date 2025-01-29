What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? January 29 – February 4





Chess Club for Kids and Teens



Wednesday, January 29, 2025



3:00 PM - 4:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome, and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult.

lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550.

We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library,or 206.362.7550.

Registration not required.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, January 29, 2025



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Ridgecrest Book Club



Wednesday, January 29, 2025



6:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Membership for our monthly book club is open to all! We meet at the table in the kids' section on the last Wednesday of every month and usually have between 8 and 12 people attend. We read a wide variety of books - both fiction, genre fiction, and nonfiction - that the club votes on 2 months in advance.







Pajama Story Time



Wednesday, January 29, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Drop-In Technical Assistance



Thursday, January 30, 2025



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.







Fermented Foods Taste-Off at Shoreline Town & Country Market



Thursday, January 30, 2025



12:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Taste, compare, and discover new favorites.



Taste your way through our lineup of delicious and nutritious fermented foods and discover new ways to enjoy them. From kimchi to olives to probiotic drinks, we have a ton of fermented goodies that are not only delicious, but gut for you!







Wisdom Cafe: How Has COVID Changed Your Life?



Thursday, January 30, 2025



2:00 PM - 3:30 PM



Richmond Beach Library



How did you stay sane during the pandemic? Or did you? What did you learn about yourself? What are you doing differently? Wisdom Cafés provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people as we grow.



Registration not required.







Nancy Pearl Award Finalists Panel



Thursday, January 30, 2025



7:00 PM - 8:00 PM



The Nancy Pearl Book Award recognizes outstanding published works in literary fiction, non-fiction, and genre fiction by authors residing in the Pacific Northwest. We are thrilled to welcome the three Nancy Pearl Award finalists in literary fiction: Alle C. Hall for As Far as You Can Go Before You Have to Come Back, Irma Fritz for When There Was No Moon, and winner Rebecca Holbrook for Omie’s Well. We had the pleasure of meeting these authors at the Pacific Northwest Writer’s Association conference back in September, and we have no doubt that their enthusiasm and passion for writing will shine through during their readings and conversation.







Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library



Friday, January 31, 2025



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Family Story Time



Friday, January 31, 2025



10:00 AM - 10:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Uplift Climbing Lunar New Year & Anniversary Celebration



Saturday, February 1, 2025



4:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Everybody knows the real New Year's celebration happens at the Lunar New Year. And coincidentally, this year it falls on the same week as the 4-year anniversary of Uplift's opening. Let's have a party! Climbing has always been the thing that’s brought us together, so what a great time to celebrate the members, the community, and the neighborhood that make Uplift special. You’ll need a day pass to climb, but it’s free to come enjoy the music in the evening!







Pruning 101 at Shoreline Tool Library



Sunday, February 2, 2025



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



This is a pruning basics class. We will go over basic timing, safety, health and aesthetics. This is aimed at caretaking small trees and shrubs in people’s yards. This will be verbal and visual instruction only; we will not be pruning. Learn about how much, when, and what you can cut off your trees to optimize their health and beauty ethically. We encourage folks to bring their notebook, questions, and pictures of any trees/shrubs they have specific questions about.







Lunar New Year Story Time with Michelle Jing Chan



Sunday, February 2, 2025



11:00 AM - 12:00 PM



We're so excited to have author/illustrator Michelle Jing Chan back at the shop for another story time! If you haven't come to a story time with Michelle before, we highly recommend bringing your little ones. She's a fantastic host, great with kids, and always has related coloring pages. Michelle will be reading a few Lunar New Year picture books, including one she illustrated herself! Grab food at the breakfast food truck before or after to make it a fun event for the whole family!







Baby Story Time



Monday, February 3, 2025



10:00 AM - 10:45 AM



Shoreline Library



Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.







Toddler Story Time



Monday, February 3, 2025



11:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy rhymes, songs and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! Up to 30 minutes of play time follows. Ages 2 to 3 with adult. Registration not required.







Light Your Financial Fire: Future Money Goals



Monday, February 3, 2025



1:00 PM - 2:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Join Money Coach Deb Johnson for a workshop on smart money management in retirement. Learn to budget, save and plan for lasting security! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Please register.







Plan Review Session for Ching Community Garden



Monday, February 3, 2025



6:30 PM - 8:00 PM



Shoreline Community College (Small Dining Room #9208)

info@digginshoreline.org.

The Ching Community Garden invites community members to a Plan Review Session on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 6:30 PM. The event will take place at Shoreline Community College in the Small Dining Room #9208, with parking available in the South Visitor Lot. Participants are encouraged to share their valuable insights and ideas as the community works to finalize the garden's design. The session is sponsored by the Ching leadership team and led by the design team from Jones & Jones Architects, specialists in landscape architecture and planning. The event is supported by local organizations, including Diggin' Shoreline, GROW, and King Conservation Futures. For more information, attendees can email info@digginshoreline.org.





Seattle World Cup Local Organizing Committee Informational Meeting



Tuesday, February 4, 2025



3:00 PM - 5:00 PM



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Seattle! Not only is this a huge event for soccer fans and sports fans in general, but it will also have a significant impact on the region’s economy. According to Visit Seattle, the 2026 World Cup will generate at least $929 million in economic activity in King County, including more than $100 million in state and local tax revenue. It could support over 20,700 jobs and bring about 750,000 visitors to Seattle, which is roughly equal to population of Seattle!







The City of Shoreline is partnering with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to host an informational meeting with the Seattle World Cup Local Organizing Committee. This free event is open to anyone who lives, works, or owns property or a business in north King County or south Snohomish County interested in participating in community and/or business preparation for the World Cup.







Seattle is one of 16 cities across North America hosting this sporting event that is six times the size of the Super Bowl.







Learn more about the Local Organizing Committee’s No Business Left Behind program, and other important information as we start planning to be a part of this world event.







Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, February 4, 2025



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12.







Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.



Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







