King County Elections mails ballots for February 11 Special Election
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Voters in Seattle, Burien, Shoreline, and Issaquah will weigh in on local ballot measures. Voters will find explanatory statements of each measure in their packet of ballot materials, and can be found on the KCE website.
Ballots should arrive to voters’ mailboxes by Monday, January 27. If a voter believes they should have received a ballot but did not, they should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
Voters can also check our online ballot tracker and sign up for ballot alerts to get text or email notification of their ballot’s progress through the process, from mailed to counted.
Voters who run into an issue with their signature will also receive an alert that additional action is needed for their vote to count.
The deadline to register to vote online or by mail for this election is Monday, February 3. Voters may register or update their registration in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day. KCE will provide in person service, including providing replacement ballots and assistive voting devices for those with disabilities, at KCE Headquarters in Renton.
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, February 11. Or voters may place them in a secure ballot drop box until 8pm sharp on Election Day. 56 ballot drop boxes are open for this election, including all within 3-miles of a participating jurisdiction.
