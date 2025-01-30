Shoreline development code update enables middle housing types and changes to minimum parking standards

Thursday, January 30, 2025


On January 13, 2025 the Shoreline City Council adopted updates to the City’s Development Code (the Code) with Ordinance 1027. 

The updates, along with the new zoning map, help carry out the City’s Comprehensive Plan. 

The Council adopted the Comprehensive Plan on December 16, 2024. 

The updates to the Code include significant changes that enable new middle housing types, as well as changes to minimum parking standards, ADU requirements, permit timelines, and more.

You can find the updated Code on the City’s ‘Picture It’ webpage. This page has a drop-down menu with links to the updated Code and zoning map.


