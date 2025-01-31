King County Library System sets record year with more than 10 million digital checkouts
Friday, January 31, 2025
ISSAQUAH, WA — JANUARY 30, 2025 —King County Library System (KCLS) set a record for digital borrowing with more than 10,344,354 eBooks, magazines and audiobooks checked out in 2024.
The new record marks a 16.7% increase in the last year — more than 1.4 million titles — making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library in the U.S. and fourth in the world.
KCLS patrons can borrow items through the Libby app on the OverDrive platform. Digital borrowing adds convenience, accessibility and digital assistive technology such as screen readers and captioning tools for those with visual, auditory and motor impairments.
In addition to the record-setting year for digital borrowing, KCLS saw additional growth and expansion across the library system in 2024, producing 20.4% more programs, and growing program attendance and foot traffic by 9.4% and 7.9%, respectively.
KCLS’ Top Five Digital Titles in 2024:
“This achievement belongs to our patrons — it’s a testament to the power of our community of readers, listeners and learners across King County,” said KCLS Executive Director Heidi Daniel.
“KCLS is growing across our 50 locations, opening more doors to classes, resources and, of course, millions of books. We’re inspired by our community’s love of reading, commitment to learning and curiosity about the world.”
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer” by Jeff Kinney
- “The Women” by Kristin Hannah
- “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
- “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros
- “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
A KCLS library card or eCard allows 24/7 access to the library system’s electronic materials, which include eBooks, audiobooks and online magazines, streaming TV, music and movies, research databases, student resources, small business resources and more.
To view KCLS’ electronic downloads in real time, check out OverDrive’s digital circulation dashboard.
About King County Library System:
Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves approximately 1.6 million people. In 2024, residents checked out 10.3 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library in the U.S.
