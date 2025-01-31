King County Library System sets record year with more than 10 million digital checkouts

“This achievement belongs to our patrons — it’s a testament to the power of our community of readers, listeners and learners across King County,” said KCLS Executive Director Heidi Daniel.

“KCLS is growing across our 50 locations, opening more doors to classes, resources and, of course, millions of books. We’re inspired by our community’s love of reading, commitment to learning and curiosity about the world.”

The new record marks a 16.7% increase in the last year — more than 1.4 million titles — making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library in the U.S. and fourth in the world.KCLS patrons can borrow items through the Libby app on the OverDrive platform. Digital borrowing adds convenience, accessibility and digital assistive technology such as screen readers and captioning tools for those with visual, auditory and motor impairments.In addition to the record-setting year for digital borrowing, KCLS saw additional growth and expansion across the library system in 2024, producing 20.4% more programs, and growing program attendance and foot traffic by 9.4% and 7.9%, respectively.KCLS’ Top Five Digital Titles in 2024: