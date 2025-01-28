Two people and a dog rescued from burning home in Hillwood neighborhood

Fire on 1st NW in Hillwood neighborhood

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

At 5:34pm on Tuesday January 28, 2025, Shoreline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 17300 block of 1st Ave NW.

Crews arrived on scene in under five minutes and immediately initiated rescue and firefighting operations in challenging conditions.





Crews arrived on scene in under five minutes and immediately initiated rescue and firefighting operations in challenging conditions.





By 5:41pm, firefighters had safely rescued one occupant from the home, and by 5:43pm, a second individual was safely assisted down a ladder.





Crews also ensured the safe evacuation of a dog.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire The fire was fully extinguished by 5:52pm, preventing further damage to the structure.





Individuals were transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.





Please note, due to HIPAA regulations, we are unable to provide additional details or answer questions regarding persons involved.



We are incredibly proud of the swift and coordinated response of our team, whose efforts ensured the safety of all occupants.

--Shoreline Fire







