Whitney Potter: Lunar New Year

Artwork by Whitney Potter





Because the holiday is based on the lunar calendar, it doesn’t fall on a set day and floats between January and February. Lunar New Year is generally a 15-day celebration.



Connie So, a professor of American Ethnic Studies at the University of Washington, praised the law’s passage for recognizing the large communities that celebrate the holiday and acknowledging a cultural tradition without European roots.





--Chris Carr, UW Ethnic Studies









Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation in March of 2025 officially making Lunar New Year a recognized legislative holiday in the state of Washington.Although Washington’s newest state-recognized holiday is not a paid day off for those who celebrate, Rep. My-Linh Thai said this moment still sends a message of belonging to Asian Americans.Lunar New Year celebrations include Tết in Vietnam, Seollal in Korea, and Spring Festival in China.