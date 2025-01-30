Shoreline's wildfire crew safely back home

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Wildfire crew back home in Shoreline
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

After a two week deployment to Los Angeles to help fight the severe wildfires, the Shoreline crew has returned home.

Battalion Chief Yake, Paramedic Etherington, Driver Engineer Defenbaugh, and Driver Engineer Linke were assigned to the Palisades fire.

Twelve states, as well as Mexico and Canada, sent about 1,300 firefighters to the wildfires.including 220 firefighters from more than 50 Washington fire departments in 55 engines. 

80 additional firefighters in 20 engines from the state Department of Natural Resources responded to a request for assistance from the U.S. Forest Service.


