Help design new parks at West Echo Lake Park and Hemlock Park - Thursday, January 23, 2025
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The City is beginning to design a second phase of improvements for three new parks: Westminster, West Echo Lake, and 192nd and Hemlock.
Park locations
- West Echo Lake Park, 19512 Echo Lake Place N
- 192nd and Hemlock, west of the Park & Ride on N 192nd Street
Online Open House
Visit Engage Shoreline through February 5, 2025 and take two short surveys.
Design Workshop
All ages are welcome to attend!
West Echo Lake and Hemlock Parks
Thursday, January 23, 5:30 to 7:30pm
Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room
19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
More information
Shoreline parks bond
