Help design new parks at West Echo Lake Park and Hemlock Park - Thursday, January 23, 2025

In 2022, the Shoreline community passed a bond measure that included improvement to 8 parks. Those park improvements are all either complete, under construction, or soon to be constructed.

West Echo Lake Park, 19512 Echo Lake Place N

192nd and Hemlock, west of the Park & Ride on N 192nd Street Throughout the next few months, we will be asking for the community’s input on the features, art, and themes of all three parks. We invite you to attend our upcoming design workshops or provide your feedback in our online open house.



Online Open House

Visit



Visit Engage Shoreline through February 5, 2025 and take two short surveys.

Design Workshop



West Echo Lake and Hemlock Parks



Thursday, January 23, 5:30 to 7:30pm

Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room

19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133



More information

Shoreline parks bond







The City is beginning to design a second phase of improvements for three new parks: Westminster