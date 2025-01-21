Help design new parks at West Echo Lake Park and Hemlock Park - Thursday, January 23, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

In 2022, the Shoreline community passed a bond measure that included improvement to 8 parks. Those park improvements are all either complete, under construction, or soon to be constructed.

The City is beginning to design a second phase of improvements for three new parks: Westminster, West Echo Lake, and 192nd and Hemlock.

Park locations
Throughout the next few months, we will be asking for the community’s input on the features, art, and themes of all three parks. We invite you to attend our upcoming design workshops or provide your feedback in our online open house.

Online Open House
Visit Engage Shoreline through February 5, 2025 and take two short surveys.

Design Workshop

All ages are welcome to attend!

West Echo Lake and Hemlock Parks

Thursday, January 23, 5:30 to 7:30pm
Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room
19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

More information
Shoreline parks bond


