Big Band dance February 8, 2025 at Shorewood includes swing dance lessons
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Shorewood High School Commons
17300 Fremont Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
You’re invited!
The Shorewood High School Jazz Bands are hosting their annual Big Band Dance on Saturday, February 8th.
The night begins with a group swing dance lesson from a professional instructor!
Live music will kick off at 7:00pm with performances from Einstein Middle School Jazz Bands 1 and 2, and Shorewood High School Jazz Bands 1 and 2.
Concessions, desserts, and silent auction specialty items will be available for sale at the event.
This family friendly event runs from 6:00pm - 10:00pm in the Shorewood Commons.
Not sure how to swing dance? Two left feet? Or maybe you need some review?
|Group swing dance lesson
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
|Shorewood Jazz Band
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Join us for an evening of great music, dancing, food, and support of music in our local schools!
Purchase tickets here!
- $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors
- Or at the door - $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors
