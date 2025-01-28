Big Band dance February 8, 2025 at Shorewood includes swing dance lessons

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Shorewood Big Band Dance
February 8, 2025 6pm-10pm

Shorewood High School Commons
17300 Fremont Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133

You’re invited! 

The Shorewood High School Jazz Bands are hosting their annual Big Band Dance on Saturday, February 8th. 

This family friendly event runs from 6:00pm - 10:00pm in the Shorewood Commons. 

Not sure how to swing dance? Two left feet? Or maybe you need some review?

Group swing dance lesson
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The night begins with a group swing dance lesson from a professional instructor!

Live music will kick off at 7:00pm with performances from Einstein Middle School Jazz Bands 1 and 2, and Shorewood High School Jazz Bands 1 and 2. 

Shorewood Jazz Band
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Concessions, desserts, and silent auction specialty items will be available for sale at the event. 

Join us for an evening of great music, dancing, food, and support of music in our local schools!

Purchase tickets here!
  • $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors
  • Or at the door - $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors

Posted by DKH at 1:34 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  