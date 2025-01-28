Big Band dance February 8, 2025 at Shorewood includes swing dance lessons





This family friendly event runs from 6:00pm - 10:00pm in the Shorewood Commons.





Not sure how to swing dance? Two left feet? Or maybe you need some review?





Group swing dance lesson

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The night begins with a group swing dance lesson from a professional instructor!



Live music will kick off at 7:00pm with performances from Einstein Middle School Jazz Bands 1 and 2, and Shorewood High School Jazz Bands 1 and 2.





Shorewood Jazz Band

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Concessions, desserts, and silent auction specialty items will be available for sale at the event.









Purchase tickets here!

$15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors

Or at the door - $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors

Join us for an evening of great music, dancing, food, and support of music in our local schools!

The Shorewood High School Jazz Bands are hosting their annual Big Band Dance on Saturday, February 8th.