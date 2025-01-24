Local volunteers help design new Shoreline Parks at workshop on Thursday

Friday, January 24, 2025

Photo by Pat Deagen

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, interested neighbors gathered at the Dale Turner YMCA to review the initial plans for two new parks in Shoreline - currently known as Hemlock and West Echo Lake.

Photo by Pat Deagen

The landscape design team “Able” was gathering ideas on how people would want to use the new park property purchased by the City of Shoreline.

The session attracted many local volunteers, deeply involved in park maintenance and restoration in Shoreline. 

It was an opportunity for local gardeners to make their opinions known early in the planning process.

Photo by Pat Deagen

Design schematics were on display, along with tables of photos with possible design elements. The designers were there to share information about the site as well as ideas for designs.

Photo by Pat Deagen
There were opportunities for in depth conversations about specific aspects of design from people with hands on experience in local parks.


Park locations
Those unable to attend the workshop can find more information here about the parks bond funding these improvement and take a short survey here.

--Diane Hettrick


