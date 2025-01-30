Camp Widow Seattle: A Life-Affirming retreat for widowed people

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Soaring Spirits International, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting widowed individuals worldwide, is excited to announce the return of Camp Widow Seattle, taking place on April 26, 2025 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave Box 717, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This event offers a welcoming and supportive environment for individuals whose partner has died, with specific programming for survivors of suicide loss and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Since its founding in 2009, Soaring Spirits has been committed to creating inclusive, secular programs that foster a thriving, life-affirming community for widowed individuals of all backgrounds.

“Our programs are designed to support people regardless of gender, marital status, sexual orientation, or background. Camp Widow Seattle offers a space where healing, connection, and community come together,” said Michele Neff Hernandez, CEO and Founder of Soaring Spirits International.
“This is a place where people can share their grief, honor their partners’ memories, and build hope for the future—together.”

Camp Widow Seattle will feature a full day of workshops, activities, and opportunities to connect with others who understand the unique challenges of widowhood. 

Attendees will leave with practical tools for healing, new friendships, and a renewed sense of hope. 

This event is open to anyone who has lost a partner, with focused support for those grieving the loss of a partner by suicide and members of the LGBTQ+ community.


The event emphasizes hope, resilience, and personal growth, creating an affirming space for everyone to heal at their own pace. 

The program will also introduce participants to Soaring Spirits’ other ongoing resources, available year-round at no cost to the end user, ensuring that each individual receives continued connection and support after the event.

Event Details:

Founded in 2009, Soaring Spirits International offers peer support programs for widowed people worldwide, including through events like Camp Widow, online communities, and local meetups. 

Soaring Spirits provides compassionate understanding, practical tools, and a supportive network to help individuals rebuild their lives after the loss of a spouse or partner.

For additional information contact: angeline@soaringspirits.org


