Travels with Charlie: Surprise at Animal Acres Park

Daffodils at Animal Acres park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

While kinda keeping an eye on what Charlie is sniffing as we walked, I noticed a touch of green life in the decaying leaves.





What a Surprise at Animal Acres Park.



Seems a bunch of Daffodils are growing like it is spring, not end of January… it’s 42 degrees.





Like everything growing outside it gets more interesting the more you dig into it. Not knowing much about Daffodils i discovered…





After the flower stem and leaves die back, the Daffodil bulb lies dormant. Amazingly, it has "contractile roots" that pull it down further into the soil. There the flower stem and leaves form in the bulb, to emerge the following season. Most species are dormant from summer to late winter, flowering in the spring, though a few species are autumn flowering.





So do these Gems signal an early spring for us?





Stay tuned.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder









