Travels with Charlie: Surprise at Animal Acres Park

Friday, January 24, 2025

Daffodils at Animal Acres park
Photo by Gordon Snyder

While kinda keeping an eye on what Charlie is sniffing as we walked, I noticed a touch of green life in the decaying leaves.

What a Surprise at Animal Acres Park.

Seems a bunch of Daffodils are growing like it is spring, not end of January… it’s 42 degrees.

Like everything growing outside it gets more interesting the more you dig into it. Not knowing much about Daffodils i discovered…

After the flower stem and leaves die back, the Daffodil bulb lies dormant. Amazingly, it has "contractile roots" that pull it down further into the soil. There the flower stem and leaves form in the bulb, to emerge the following season. Most species are dormant from summer to late winter, flowering in the spring, though a few species are autumn flowering.

So do these Gems signal an early spring for us?

Stay tuned.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 4:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  