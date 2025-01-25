Fatality collision on Fremont Thursday, January 23, 2025

On Thursday, January 23, 2025 at approximately 6:00pm, Shoreline Fire Department crews and Shoreline PD (KCSO deputies) responded to a serious single-vehicle collision at 185th Ct and Fremont Ave N

The vehicle had struck a utility pole. At least one passerby attempted to assist/assess the drive’s health prior to police or aid arriving.

When police and fire arrived, bystanders reported that the vehicle's sole occupant, a woman in her 50s, was unconscious and unresponsive.

Fire crews worked quickly to extricate her from the heavily damaged vehicle and began CPR. Despite all efforts, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, passed away at the scene.

The KCSO Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) Unit conducted the scene and follow-up investigations.

Shoreline Fire commented 
"We extend our condolences to the family and community affected. Please note, due to HIPAA regulations, we are unable to provide additional details or answer questions regarding the person(s) involved in this incident."

