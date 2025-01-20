Keep our students warm: donate to the winter Thrifting Event

Monday, January 20, 2025

Looking for clothing donations of all sizes for the winter Thrifting Event to be held at the Shoreline Teen Center on Friday January 24, 2025.

Requested items:
  • Winter coats
  • Winter boots
  • Waterproof clothing - raincoats or waterproof shoe
  • Jackets and hoodies in good condition
  • Fashion forward jackets, tees, pants, and hoes
  • Belts
  • Sporting equipment - cleats, balls, other gear and apparel
Donations can be dropped off at the Shoreline Teen Center this week - Monday to Friday 2:30pm to 6pm


Items will be distributed to teens in need free of charge.


