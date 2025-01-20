Keep our students warm: donate to the winter Thrifting Event
Monday, January 20, 2025
Requested items:
- Winter coats
- Winter boots
- Waterproof clothing - raincoats or waterproof shoe
- Jackets and hoodies in good condition
- Fashion forward jackets, tees, pants, and hoes
- Belts
- Sporting equipment - cleats, balls, other gear and apparel
Donations can be dropped off at the Shoreline Teen Center this week - Monday to Friday 2:30pm to 6pm
Items will be distributed to teens in need free of charge.
