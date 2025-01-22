Travels with Charlie: Frigid View from Horizon View Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Wandering along paths at Horizon View Park in the brisk cold air felt great because there wasn’t any wind. The colder north facing spots still had frost as the sun was setting. Sniffing preferred only the frost free areas. Wandering along paths at Horizon View Park in the brisk cold air felt great because there wasn’t any wind. The colder north facing spots still had frost as the sun was setting. Sniffing preferred only the frost free areas.

Bundle up and head outside for your share of the brisk air.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







Top of the world frigid view from Horizon View Park.