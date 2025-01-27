LFP Rotary's Polar Bear Dip brings in $383 to fight polio and collects peanut butter for food pantries

Monday, January 27, 2025

Dippers were quickly in and out

The sixth annual dip into Lake Washington to support the eradication of polio brought dozens of people to the shores of Lake Washington to join Lake Forest Park Rotary in its efforts to raise money to keep polio eradication alive.

Supporters were welcome, too

Five dollars and a jar of peanut butter got you in the gate and in the water Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Sheridan Beach Club in Lake Forest Park 

They collected $383.00 to support the eradication of polio End Polio - and 60 jars of peanut butter for the food bank!

To support this global effort consider donating on their website. There is a Eradicate POLIO donation button. Lake Forest Park Rotary

INTERACT club members

Shorecrest INTERACT club members were the gatekeepers for the event. Also thanks to Allison for the Starbucks coffee, Eldon for hot soup and Judy for helping with the snacks. Thank you to David for bringing chocolates. Thank you to Nekter for the ginger shots.

King County Marine Rescue stood by

The Marine Police were at the Sheridan Beach club, parked by the dock, along with Lake Forest Park Police in full force. Chief Harden went dipping too!

Robin Roat, center

Robin Roat commented
The sixth Annual DIP proved to be the best ever. Dippers and friends were there to dip, eat, drink coffee, hold towels, smile and have great conversations with each other. 


