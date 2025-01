Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder





Mt. Baker stood out from the top of the hill as we headed toward Horizon View Park





The 4-way STOP intersection area gives a nice, clear, high vantage point to view Mt. Baker on these clear cold afternoons. Views from in the park are more obstructed.





Lots to see on these clear days. Bundle up and take a look outside.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder