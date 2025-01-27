HomeTechHacker: The Tech I Use for My Health

By Marlon Buchanan



The beginning of each year is filled with resolutions, and most of them are about improving your health.





As a tech enthusiast, I’ve incorporated various gadgets into my routine to monitor and improve my health.





These tools provide valuable insights, keep me accountable, and help me stay on track with my fitness and wellness goals.





Here’s the tech I rely on:





Polar Vantage V3 Smartwatch Polar Vantage V3 Smartwatch

The Polar Vantage V3 is my go-to device for tracking workouts and overall fitness.





It monitors metrics like heart rate, recovery, and sleep patterns, providing a comprehensive look at my daily activity and health.





Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor

Although the Polar Vantage V3 has a heart rate sensor, it’s not always accurate for workouts where my heart rate changes rapidly, and for people with darker skin.









Withings Body+ Smart Scale

I use the For precise heart rate tracking during workouts, I pair the Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor with my Polar Vantage V3. This chest strap provides highly accurate heart rate data, which is critical for understanding my effort levels during intense cardio sessions or interval training.I use the Withings Body+ Smart Scale to track weight, body fat percentage, and muscle mass. This smart scale syncs with my phone, offering trends over time and helping me maintain a balanced approach to fitness and nutrition.





Treadmill

Treadmill with iFit





My treadmill , integrated with iFit, is a key part of my cardio routine. With guided workouts and virtual trainers, I stay motivated while running and can track performance metrics like pace and distance. It’s like having a personal coach in my home gym.

By leveraging these technologies, I’ve created a health-monitoring system that keeps me informed and inspired. These tools empower me to take control of my fitness journey and continually strive for better health.





Marlon Buchanan Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of



is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com , a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.











