Kenmore's acquisition of the Lakepointe property still proceeding despite passing of owner
Sunday, January 26, 2025
|Vision for Lakepointe property in Kenmore
Last November, the King County Council approved a $7.5 million Conservation Futures grant to help the City of Kenmore acquire about 15 acres of the Lakepointe property for shoreline habitat restoration and public park land.
City staff were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Sergeant, one of the owners and the City's main point of contact for the Lakepointe property.
Gary passed away at the end of December. Gary's vision for Lakepointe to develop into a beautiful urban village for all to enjoy was steadfast until the very end.
The City does not yet have an agreement to purchase this property, but has been making progress. City staff have been in recent contact with the owners and will resume negotiations for the property in the near future.
When the time is right and when there is a due diligence agreement in place, the City will conduct proper due diligence on the property, including testing for contaminants, prior to agreeing to close on and purchase the property.
