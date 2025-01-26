Kenmore's acquisition of the Lakepointe property still proceeding despite passing of owner

Vision for Lakepointe property in Kenmore

Last November, the King County Council approved a $7.5 million Conservation Futures grant to help the City of Kenmore acquire about 15 acres of the Lakepointe property for shoreline habitat restoration and public park land.





City staff were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Sergeant, one of the owners and the City's main point of contact for the Lakepointe property.





Gary passed away at the end of December. Gary's vision for Lakepointe to develop into a beautiful urban village for all to enjoy was steadfast until the very end.



