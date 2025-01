Community meetings in Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Shoreline to learn about proposed Regional Fire Authority

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Lake Forest Park

A Regional Fire Authority (RFA) is a special-purpose district designed to enhance fire protection and emergency medical services. By uniting the resources of neighboring fire departments, a RFA delivers faster, more effective responses, improves public safety, and lowers costs for taxpayers.In February 2025, voters in Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline will have the opportunity to create a Regional Fire Authority by combining the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments. This proposal builds on years of successful collaboration, ensuring stronger, more sustainable fire and emergency services for our communities.Learn more about the benefits of a Regional Fire Authority HERE or visit www.ShorelineFire.com/RFA