Community meetings in Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Shoreline to learn about proposed Regional Fire Authority

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Join the Shoreline Fire Department for a community meeting to learn more about the proposed Regional Fire Authority.

Individual meetings will be held in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore.

Tuesday, January 21
Shoreline

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: Shoreline Fire Station #61
17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline - enter from southbound Aurora

Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Lake Forest Park

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm
Location: Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155

Thursday, January 23, 2025
Kenmore

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: Kenmore Fire Station #51
7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore

What is a Regional Fire Authority?

A Regional Fire Authority (RFA) is a special-purpose district designed to enhance fire protection and emergency medical services. By uniting the resources of neighboring fire departments, a RFA delivers faster, more effective responses, improves public safety, and lowers costs for taxpayers.

In February 2025, voters in Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline will have the opportunity to create a Regional Fire Authority by combining the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments. This proposal builds on years of successful collaboration, ensuring stronger, more sustainable fire and emergency services for our communities.

Learn more about the benefits of a Regional Fire Authority HERE or visit www.ShorelineFire.com/RFA


